Work to begin in June to make Brandon Avenue in Roanoke safer for drivers

Work to begin in June to make Brandon Avenue safer in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Get ready to feel the slowdown on Brandon Avenue as workers will soon add road improvements that could save lives.

In a span of seven years, 182 crashes were reported on Brandon Avenue between Colonial Avenue and Main Street. A crash summary showed that 37 of them were injuries and two ended in death. One of those tragedies happened last year in May when a teenager was hit by a car and died.

That’s why Brandon Avenue will be paved from Franklin Road to Brambleton Avenue and will have fewer travel lanes.

However, a center lane will be added along with bike lanes and crosswalks. After changing signal timings, traffic congestion was reduced by two minutes.

“You will see delays and construction on Brandon Avenue and Colonial for a couple of weeks,” City of Roanoke Traffic Engineer Andrea Garland said. “But just be patient it’s part of the work.”

Paving will start in mid-June and is expected to be completed in two weeks.