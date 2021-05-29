Veterans and family remember fallen service members

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As many celebrate Memorial Day, it’s important that people take the time to observe it the way it was intended.

Our veterans have risked their lives for our country, sometimes paying the ultimate sacrifice.

“This has Josh’s name, his branch of service and the day he died,” Lynchburg mom Gayna Drablos said as she held an Honor and Remember flag.

Drablos’ son was killed while on active duty. He was stationed in Hawaii and died in an airplane crash.

“It will be two years on June 19,” she said.

On Memorial Day, we remember and honor our fallen military heroes like Joshua Drablos who gave their lives in defense of something they believed in: our freedom.

“They were like us but died in the grace of God,” Navy Veteran Richard McGann said. “I happened to make it, so the least I can do is honor those who didn’t make it back.”

For more than 1,000 days, McGann and his fellow brothers and sisters have gathered at Monument Terrace. But this Friday holds a different meaning.