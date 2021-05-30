2 men dead after Route 11 crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Two men are dead following a crash that happened on Route 11 in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police.

On Friday at about 12:20 p.m., a 2000 Ford E-250 was traveling north on Route 11, when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 pickup head-on, according to authorities.

Authorities said the driver of the Ford was 41-year-old Jeffrey Shane Bradford, of Bedford, Virginia, and added that he was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as 58-year-old Tracy Scott Firestone of Troutville, Virginia, who was also not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, according to authorities.

Virginia State Police Trooper H. Young is investigating the two-vehicle crash.