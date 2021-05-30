One dead, one hospitalized after Route 43 crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a crash on Route 43 in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police.

On Friday shortly before 5 p.m., a 2015 Kia Optima failed to yield the right of way while entering the roadway and was struck by a 2005 Ford F-450 which was traveling north on Route 43, according to authorities.

Authorities have confirmed that 52-year-old Tonya Turner Johnson, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was driving the Kia. State police report that she was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

51-year-old Earl C. Ferguson, of Romney, West Virginia, was the driver of the Ford. Authorities said he was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for injuries from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.