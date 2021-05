One man is dead after a Lynchburg shooting.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead after a Lynchburg shooting on Sunday, according to Lynchburg Police.

At about 5:40 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of York St for the report of a shooting. Authorities said when they arrived at the scene they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Authorities report that the suspect is now in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lynchburg Police at 434-455-6050.