Diver discovers, returns camera holding decades of memories from the bottom of Claytor Lake

Diver saves camera at the bottom of Claytor Lake, returning it to its owner

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Undergoing rescue training, a Blacksburg diver plunges into Claytor Lake and ends up finding a treasure that would change a woman’s life forever.

Strapping on her fins and adjusting her oxygen tank, Lilly Potts, a technical rescue diver with the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, plunged into Claytor Lake on a water rescue training mission.

Tied to a line, Potts swam through the murky water and spotted something five feet away from the dock: a camera covered in algae.

“I picked it up and we brought it and opened it up and an SD card was still in it,” Potts said. “I had a friend who cleaned it up.”

Despite the camera being submerged underwater for years, photos dating as far as 2006 were still intact.

“Oh my gosh, there are 300 pictures on this SD card,” she said. “I was pretty amazed.”

After posting on Facebook in search of the owner, Potts finally found Brenda Dalton.

Dalton’s memories of date nights with her husband, her daughter’s wedding, and even the birth of her grandson were all restored.