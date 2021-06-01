Drumstick Dash returning to Roanoke for Thanksgiving 2021

ROANOKE, Va, – A family tradition is coming back to Roanoke!

Registration opened for the Drumstick Dash, and this year, you can race in person again.

The event that lets you move your feet so others can eat on Thanksgiving will also be offered as an online option.

The race’s director says the run goes far beyond just one day.

“As a community, we all see the Drumstick Dash and we say, ‘Oh, what a nice race downtown.’ But that race downtown converts to meals that race downtown converts to sustainable housing, to sustainable recovery, to sustainable services to sustainable services that the rescue mission offers on a daily basis,” said the race’s director and Roanoke’s Community Outreach Manager, Kevin Berry.

Officials are expecting between 10,000 to 12,000 people and it costs $25 to run and $15 to walk.

