LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Lynchburg early Tuesday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Fort Avenue just after midnight. The woman who was hurt in the shooting is at Lynchburg General Hospital, according to police.

Officers said a suspect is in custody after a police chase related to the shooting ended around 12:12 a.m.