Science Museum of Western Virginia opened its door for the first time since 2020

ROANOKE, Va. – A popular Downtown Roanoke attraction is back open.

On Tuesday, the Science Museum of Western Virginia welcomed back guests for the first time since March 2020.

It also has some new and remodeled exhibits in addition to weekly activities and events.

“We pride ourselves on being a unique science museum. We get a lot of different topics than people don’t see in other science museums,. We focus on that interaction. We like to spark a curiosity for people and give them the confidence to go into that later on,” said Koren Smith, director of marketing.

The museum will be open Tuesday through Sunday at the Center in the Square.

Summer camps for children will return later this month.