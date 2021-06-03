Authorities searching for missing Franklin County woman last seen 2 months ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help as it searches for a missing 51-year-old woman.

Drema Guistozzi-Montoya was last seen in April 2021 in the Boones Mill area of Franklin County.

Authorities do not believe she is missing under suspicious circumstances or in any danger.

She may be driving a gray 2011 Toyota Camy with Virginia tag WTE-8720.

Anyone with information about where Guistozzi-Montoya may be is asked to contact Sgt. S. Ingram with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-6632.