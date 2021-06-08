Before you vote: Quick reminders from Rockbridge Co. Registrar’s Office

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Tuesday is the primary election. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The three big races 10 News is tracking are for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

There are additional races depending on where you live. For a closer look at statewide and local candidates, click here.

There are a long list of names on the ballot, make sure to do your research before casting a vote.

Rockbridge County general registrar and director of elections, Sheila Hall said there have been a few changes in election laws in the last year. For example, Virginia’s voter ID law was repealed last year, so people casting a ballot can sign an ID confirmation statement instead of providing ID.

Another change many have already taken advantage of: early voting. Hall said more than 350 people voted early.

Hall credits the rise in numbers to how easy it was to vote ahead of time, especially when people would stumble upon the precinct while running errands.

“Since you don’t have to have an excuse you just walk in. It’s been very convenient for people and hopefully, they’ll utilize it for the future because it is convenient, coming in doing something else and our precinct is here at the office,” said Hall.

Although masks aren’t required at the polls, Hall said there isn’t a way for them to regulate, poll workers still have safety precautions in place.