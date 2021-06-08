Man convicted of destroying roadside memorial for fallen Pulaski County sergeant

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man has been convicted of destroying a roadside memorial for a fallen Pulaski County sergeant, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Authorities said that John Davidson damaged the roadside memorial for Sgt. Perry Hodge in February. Hodge died in a January crash. The memorial was on Route 11 north of Dublin.

Davidson was convicted of a class 1 misdemeanor for the destruction of property less than $1,000. He also received a 12-mont suspended jail sentence that’s contingent on him successfully completing supervised probation and paying a $500 fine.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, he was also convicted of a class 1 misdemeanor for reckless driving and received the maximum six months driver’s license suspension.

Davidson entered a guilty plea to a third charge of leaving the scene of an accident less than $50 and was put on probation for 12 months.

Below is a portion of the statement from the Commonwealth’s Attorney: