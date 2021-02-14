Roadside memorial for fallen Pulaski County Sgt. destroyed

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the person(s) responsible for damaging the roadside memorial for Sgt. Perry Hodge. The fallen sheriff’s deputy died last month in a crash.

Sgt. Perry Hodge Roadside Memorial Damage (Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office) (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It is believed the memorial was damaged in the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

“To whoever did this, let me explain a few things to you. Perry Hodge was one of the absolute best people to ever walk this planet. What he stood for while he walked among us is something that you will never understand, but that does not mean you have to try to besmirch his memory,” the department said in a Facebook post Sunday.

Hodge, 49, was killed in a head-on car crash in January at about 4 a.m. along Route 11, north of Dublin and about a mile south of Route 1170, according to Virginia State Police. Police said a 2011 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck was going south on Route 11 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1998 Ford F-150 pick-up truck going north.

The roadside memorial sits off Route 11 in Pulaski County.

Sgt. Perry Hodge Roadside Memorial (Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office) (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It is unknown how the memorial was damaged.

Anyone with information can call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office main line at (540)980-7800, the anonymous tip line at (540)980-7810, or leave a private message on their Facebook page.