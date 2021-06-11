Cloudy icon
‘He was a joy to be around’: Loved ones remember 14-year-old killed in Bedford County crash

Khaleal’s funeral is set for noon Saturday at East Lake Community Church

Kortney Lockey
, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A community is remembering a loved one taken too soon.

A 14-year-old boy lost his life in a Bedford County car crash over the weekend.

Those who knew Khaleal Coit describe him as a good friend, a great teammate and a fellow brother in Christ.

“He lit up the room when he walked in the door,” Melissa Hepler says. “He was always funny and always wanted to make you laugh. He was kind and witty.”

Hepler and her husband, Jason, are the youth group directors at the Lighthouse Bible Church, where Khaleal spent a lot of his time.

To the Hepler’s, Khaleal was joyful, a light, a jokester and so much more.

“I think that people didn’t realize how much of an impact he was on them, until now,” Jason says.

News of Khaleal’s passing came as a shock to many. especially his classmates, who’d become fond of the newcomer from West Virginia.

