Community rallies together after vandal strikes Forest food truck venue

FOREST, Va. – Clean-up is underway after a vandal struck a new outdoor food court in Forest.

At least three trucks were hit, some harder than others, and the person behind the crime even made off with some cash. However, one person’s negative actions are bringing a community closer together.

Jamie Ohler is the man behind the dogs at Papa O’s.

“This is actually our eighth week here,” he says. “They opened up about two-and-a-half months ago.”

He shows up to the Backyard in Forest each week with a motto: Ready to serve, care and inspire. And Tuesday brought a slow start to that.

“As we’re coming around, we usually pull in back here. Mama O started saying, ‘Hurry, just park.’ I’m like, ‘What’s up?’ She’s like, ‘The window’s broken, the window’s broken.’”

A vandal, caught on surveillance video, made his rounds to several trucks in the park early Sunday morning.

“Our window was broken into and our cash register was on the floor,” Liz Hernandez with the Taco Truck says.

