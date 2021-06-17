Lynchburg coalition to host virtual Juneteenth event

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As the country recognizes Juneteenth as a national holiday, a celebration in the Hill City aims to help people understand the history.

The Lynchburg Juneteenth Coalition is hosting a virtual event at the Academy Center of the Arts. It will feature African drummers and dancers, a reading of the Juneteenth prayer and the Emancipation Proclamation.

[11 events happening in Southwest, Central Virginia to celebrate Juneteenth]

“We want [residents] to at least get together with their families, to learn their history, to learn about their ancestors, to support black-owned businesses, to just gather,” said Phyllistine Mosley, chair of the Lynchburg Juneteenth Coalition.

Ad

The event will be live-streamed on the Academy Center of the Arts Facebook page starting Saturday, June 19 at 1 p.m.