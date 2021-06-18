Food truck venue in Forest planning expansion

FOREST, Va. – If you’re looking for more outdoor activities for the family this summer, a new food truck venue in Bedford County has some big plans.

The Backyard in Forest opening in March with 11 vendors and patio seating.

Within the next two months, the court will expand into the festival area with another five trucks. That’s where they plan to host movie nights and live entertainment shows.

Developers say they want the Backyard to be a place where the community can gather. They’re also planning to host events like car shows and chili cook-offs.

“We welcome everyone to come out, try their favorite food. There’s a great variety out here,” Developmental Partner Chip Duff says. “As you can see, even on a weekday in the middle of the day, we have a pretty good crowd out here.”