Kiwanis Club raising money for inclusive playground in Downtown Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Downtown Lynchburg may soon have a playground for kids of all abilities if a local nonprofit can raise enough money.

The playground would go in Riverfront Park near the Splash Plaza. The idea came after the city asked neighbors for their input on the 2040 downtown plan.

The city has set aside about $60,000 to help with grounding costs. The Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg says they’ve raised nearly $98,000, but they need to get to $150,000 before they can start construction.

The Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg was founded in 1920. They are one of 7,000 clubs around the world and strive to serve children. Over the last 100 years, the Lynchburg group has planted trees in parks, built homes and assisted with other non-profits in our area.

“One of the items that kept coming up from people was there was no playground for children,” Ed McCann with the Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg says. “With more and more families moving downtown with children, it was something that needed to be in place.”

There are a few fundraising events coming up in town, if you’d like to donate.