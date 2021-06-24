Trial date set for Christiansburg man charged with murdering his girlfriend’s toddler son

McKenzie Kyle Hellman faces charges of second-degree murder and child abuse in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – We now know when the man already convicted of sexually abusing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son will be tried in connection with his 2019 death.

McKenzie Hellman, who is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse and neglect, is scheduled for a two-day jury trial on August 10 and 11.

In March 2021, Hellman was found guilty of producing child porn, reproducing child porn, animate object sexual penetration, producing child porn and forcible sodomy.

His sentencing on those charges is scheduled for June 29 at 9 a.m.

Earlier this month, the boy’s mother, Kayla Thomas, found guilty of all the charges against her in connection with committing sexual crimes against her son.

