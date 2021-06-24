Trial date set for Christiansburg man charged with murdering his girlfriend’s toddler son

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – We now know when the man already convicted of sexually abusing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son will be tried in connection with his 2019 death.
McKenzie Hellman, who is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse and neglect, is scheduled for a two-day jury trial on August 10 and 11.
In March 2021, Hellman was found guilty of producing child porn, reproducing child porn, animate object sexual penetration, producing child porn and forcible sodomy.
His sentencing on those charges is scheduled for June 29 at 9 a.m.
Earlier this month, the boy’s mother, Kayla Thomas, found guilty of all the charges against her in connection with committing sexual crimes against her son.
10 News has covered this case extensively. Read more from our coverage:
- Christiansburg mother found guilty of making child porn, sexually assaulting her 2-year-old son (Published June 9, 2021)
- Christiansburg man found guilty of sexually abusing girlfriend’s toddler son (Published March 15, 2021)
- Court date set for Christiansburg mother charged with making child porn, sexually assaulting her son (Published Aug. 20, 2020)
- Court date set for Christiansburg man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler son (Published June 22, 2020)
- Christiansburg man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler son indicted on 6 felony charges (Published Jan. 28, 2020)
- Hearing reveals alleged abuse New River Valley toddler faced before his death (Published Dec. 20, 2019)
- Christiansburg man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler son deemed fit to stand trial (Published Oct. 25, 2019)
- Christiansburg mother charged in connection with toddler’s death expected to enter a plea (Published Oct. 16, 2019)
- Case continued for Christiansburg mother charged with sexually abusing her now-dead toddler (Published June 19, 2019)
- Mental evaluation ordered for Christiansburg man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler son (Published June. 3, 2019)
- Christiansburg man accused of killing toddler asks for sanity, competency evaluation (Published May 30, 2019)
- Christiansburg mother, boyfriend who police say sexually abused her 2-year-old son appear in court (Published Feb. 28, 2019)
- Boyfriend charged with murder, he and mother sexually abused 2-year-old, police say (Published Jan. 18, 2019)
- Mother of 2-year-old who died charged with making child porn, sexually assaulting children (Published Jan. 17, 2019)
- 2-year-old boy dies, Christiansburg man now faces child abuse charge (Published Jan. 14, 2019)