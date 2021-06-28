Authorities identify suspect in Boones Mill gas station shooting

Emmitt Southern, of Princeton, West Virginia, is wanted in connection with a shooting in Franklin County on June 28, 2021. Authorities belive he's driving an older model dark blue Blazer with WV tags, NBV-349.

BOONES MILL, Va. – UPDATE

Authorities have released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that happened on Monday morning in Boones Mill.

Police are searching for Emmitt Southern, 55, of Princeton, West Virginia.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said officers received a 911 call at about 10 a.m. about a shooting at Cannaday’s Sav-A-Bit. Southern left the scene before authorities arrived, deputies said.

Authorities believe Southern is driving an older model dark blue blazer with West Virginia tag NBV-349, and think he could be on US-220 North or I-81.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Southern and the victim knew each other. The victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a person was shot at a Boones Mill gas station on Monday morning, according to local officials.

Officials said the shooting happened at Cannaday’s Sav-A-Bit off of US-220.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

The incident is isolated with no threat to the public and delays in the area should be expected, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

