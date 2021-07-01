Virginia Gov. candidates McAuliffe, Youngkin attack each other when asked about crime

ROANOKE, Va. – Most communities in America are experiencing an uptick in crime. Certainly, states all across the country are reckoning with this violence and Virginia is no different.

WSLS 10 News asked the 2021 gubernatorial candidates how they will tackle this growing issue. We got these responses from Glenn Youngkin and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Here is the statement from Macaulay Porter, spokesperson for Youngkin:

“When Terry McAuliffe was governor, Virginia’s murder rate increased 43%, the rape rate increased every single year, his corrupt parole board released violent criminals and killers, and he made it easier for felons to get guns. As governor, Glenn Youngkin will prioritize public safety, support law enforcement, and work hard to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. Terry McAuliffe will only bring more chaos by attacking the police and giving every violent criminal access to parole.”

While at an event in Roanoke Thursday, McAuliffe had this to say:

“With Glenn Youngkin as Governor of this state he will kill jobs and he will hurt our police because he’s taking money out of their pockets,” said McAuliffe. “We need to ban the sale of assault weapons, number one. We need to get rid of the ghost guns. We need to get rid of high-capacity magazines. I can tell you right off the bat we need to do that. Glenn Youngkin is very public that he’s against each and every one of those.”