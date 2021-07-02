Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old North Carolina boy headed towards Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Person County Sheriff’s Office out of North Carolina has issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old baby boy who authorities believe is headed towards Danville Thursday night.

Gabriel Newman, the 1-year-old baby boy, was last seen wearing a black and white Nike outfit with shorts.

Authorities said the alleged abductor is Gregory Newman who they described as 6 feet tall, 190 pounds and has long black-colored dreadlocks and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of a dollar sign over his right eye, the words “love and hate” tattoed over his left and right hands and a tattoo of the letter “G” on his right arm.

Gregory was last seen wearing a white shirt with fire flames on it, light-colored jeans with patches and a scarf over his hair.

Authorities said they were last seen traveling northbound on the NC Highway 57 towards Danville in a Black 2015 Volkswagen Passat North Carolina registration TDL8320.

Officials have not provided a photo of either the victim or the alleged abductor.