Distinguished Marine’s life honored at Monument Terrace

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Several people gathered at Monument Terrace Friday afternoon to pay tribute to a military veteran.

Fellow veterans honored Master Sgt. Mike Diuguid, who was retired and living in Lynchburg when he died of a heart attack in late February.

Diuguid graduated from Brookville High School in 1989 and later went on to have a distinguished career in the Marines as a band director.

On Friday, one of his childhood friends, Russ Nixon, presented the family, who came out all the way from Myrtle Beach, with a plaque honoring his service.

“He had an infectious smile, he never met a stranger and he was very humble,” says mom Eula Diuguid. “In all his accolades, he never boasted about anything. He was always willing to help.”

This is the 1,022nd week straight veterans have gathered at Monument Terrace.