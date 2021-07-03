Partly Cloudy icon
How to stay safe and obey the law when shooting off fireworks

Shooting off illegal fireworks in Virginia can result in a Class 1 misdemeanor

Sydney Jaxtheimer
, Reporter

Setting off illegal fireworks carry misdemeanor charges, you must have a proper permit

ROANOKE, Va. – As the holiday weekend kicks off, Roanoke Fire and EMS officials are warning people to obey the law and stay safe when setting off fireworks.

In Virginia, certain types of fireworks are illegal. Any firework that explodes or travels up into the sky is not allowed to be used in the Commonwealth without proper permits.

People who set off illegal fireworks can face misdemeanor charges. Even fireworks that are small, like a sparkle, can be very dangerous especially for children who are unsupervised, said officials.

“Our biggest recommendation is if you want to see fireworks that go in the air or fireworks that explode, you need to go to your local firework show rather than trying to do it yourself,” said Deputy Chief David Guynn.

Find a full list of firework shows, here.

