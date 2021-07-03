New concerns over Virginia Employment Commission, backlog of unemployment claims

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There are new concerns over the Virginia Employment Commission and the backlog of unresolved unemployment claims.

A judge ordered the VEC to provide weekly reports to show their progress in solving cases, and a group that filed a class-action lawsuit against the commission said it’s doing so.

However, the Virginia Poverty Law Center said it believes there are 30,000 new claims piling up on that backlog.

“Obviously the VEC has the actual number. We have asked them for it, but as of now they have yet to agree to provide it,” said Steven Fischbach with the Virginia Poverty Law Center.

The group also said there are more people claiming their pandemic assistance was suddenly cut off without explanation.

The VEC declined our request for an interview.