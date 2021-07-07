76 Gas station in Forest offers $0.76 per gallon on Customer Appreciation Day

Filling up for just $0.76 a gallon in Forest

FOREST, Va. – Cars lined up early Tuesday, waiting to pump gas for pennies.

“Gas is too high, and for 76 cents it is worth the drive, and it’s worth the wait,” said Denise Marshall.

Marshall was one of the first folks in line at the 76 Gas station on Route 221 in Forest.

They offered a special promotion for Customer Appreciation Day — be one of the first 76 customers between noon and 3 p.m., and you’d get regular gas for $0.76 a gallon.

Michael Martin was close to being empty before filling his truck up for $13.

“You can’t beat it. I’ve heard stories about driving [for that price] before my time, and now I can say I got gas for 76 cents, so I can join that talk when I tell my future kids,” said Martin.

It took organizers one hour the reach Harold Coles, the 76th customer, who drove home the prize pack.

“It feels good. Better than the $2.99,” said Coles.

Along with four other locations, the 76 gas station donated 76 cents per gallon to Lynchburg Daily Bread, which provides meals to those in need throughout Central Virginia.

“[Daily Bread has been] committed to the community since 1982. They’ve been serving meals, and we’re trying to give back to the community as well,” said Michael Diebus, 76 territory manager.

Tracey Dixon, executive director of Daily Bread, says they’re seeing an increase from those in need.

“We’re serving around 11,000 meals a month. We’re seeing a lot of new, young families that have never needed assistance before,” said Dixon.

Daily Bread expects to serve a record-breaking 120,000 meals this year, and Dixon says they’ll put the money towards expanding their kitchen in order to help feed more people.