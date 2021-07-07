New colorful art installation made of yarn brings cheer to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A new art installation made its debut in Danville, but it’s probably not what you think.

Over a thousand pieces of yarn and fabric have been wrapped around poles, railings, fences and trees along the Riverwalk.

The project is called “Wander Love: A Stitch in time” and the goal is to bring some color and cheer to the community after a tough year during the pandemic.

The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History got the idea and worked with the parks and recreation department and other community organizations to make it happen.

“It’s been incredibly interactive for our community and the more they walk around, the more they’re actually finding,” said Brittney Ham, a communication specialist with Danville Parks and Recreation. “It’s been really fun watching it all unfold.”

The art has also been installed downtown. You can check it out for the next three months.