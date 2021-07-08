2 K-9s retire from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is saying goodbye to two furry members who turned in their badges Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of K9 Rango and K9 Zeus and said that the two “fur babies” served Pulaski County well during their time in service.

“Congrats, Rango and Zeus. May all of your days be filled with every treat and toys your hearts desire,” the post said.

Deputies said that they are grateful for how hard the two dogs worked to help keep the community safe.