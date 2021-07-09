Danville Police Bike Patrol hosts ‘Pedal With Police’ to help kids learn bike safety

DANVILLE, Va. – On Friday, your kid will have a chance to learn bike safety from the experts.

The Danville Police Department is hosting a ‘Pedal With Police’ event at the Danville Community Market for kids between the ages of eight and 16. There, kids will be able to participate in obstacle courses, bike races and learn about bike safety from the Danville Police Department Bike Patrol.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and you can register on-site from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Entry is free and there also be an opportunity to win prizes.

For more information call Ashtyn Foddrell at 434-797-8898 EXT 5.