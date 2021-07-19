Partly Cloudy icon
26-year-old man expected to plead guilty after crash that killed Pulaski County deputy

Michael Morris was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and intoxicated driving

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Sgt. Perry Hodge
Sgt. Perry Hodge (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A Dublin man is expected to plead guilty this week after a January crash took the life of a Pulaski County deputy.

On January 14, 49-year-old Sgt. Perry Hodge was killed in a head-on crash during an early morning drive down Route 11 while traveling north. Police said a 2011 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck was traveling south on Route 11 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with Hodge’s vehicle.

The Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney said 26-year-old Michael Morris, the driver of the pick-up truck is set to plead guilty to two charges including felony involuntary manslaughter and intoxicated driving.

This is part of a plea bargain in which no sentence is recommended.

The judge will determine the sentence.

Officials said the felony charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.

