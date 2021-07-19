26-year-old man expected to plead guilty after crash that killed Pulaski County deputy

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A Dublin man is expected to plead guilty this week after a January crash took the life of a Pulaski County deputy.

On January 14, 49-year-old Sgt. Perry Hodge was killed in a head-on crash during an early morning drive down Route 11 while traveling north. Police said a 2011 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck was traveling south on Route 11 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with Hodge’s vehicle.

The Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney said 26-year-old Michael Morris, the driver of the pick-up truck is set to plead guilty to two charges including felony involuntary manslaughter and intoxicated driving.

This is part of a plea bargain in which no sentence is recommended.

The judge will determine the sentence.

Officials said the felony charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.