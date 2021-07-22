Muffins sold at Walmart, 7-Eleven recalled for possible listeria risk

Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced a voluntary nationwide recall of certain muffin products Thursday due to the potential for the products to be contaminated Listeria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The food company distributes its baked goods to retailers across the U.S. including Sam’s Club, Walmart and 7-Eleven convenience stores.

The voluntary recall was issued after its environmental monitoring program alerted the officials about the potential risk, according to the news release. Though Give and Go Prepared Foods have not received any reports of illnesses, officials said they issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.

Brand names of the products affected by this recall include Uncle Wally’s, The Worthy Crumb, Stop n Shop, 7-Eleven Selects, Freshness Guaranteed, Great Value and Marketside.

Click here for a full list of the packaged baked goods that have been recalled.

The FDA advises those who have these products to immediately throw them away and not eat them.

If your product matches any of the products found on the list linked above, can contact Give and Go Prepared Foods at 1-844-366-1171 to obtain more information about the recall 24 hours a day. The company’s consumer relations specialists are able to assist customers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.