Meet August’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to announce our new 3 Degree Guarantee charity!

This month, the American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia will benefit from the accurate forecasts of Your Local Weather Authority.

The American Red Cross provides compassionate care to those in need through disaster relief, supporting military families, lifesaving blood donations, health and safety services and international services.

The organization is best known for its blood drives, which help to provide more than 40% of America’s blood supply for emergencies. Nearly 4 million people donate blood to the Red Cross annually.

However, from home fires to hurricanes, the organization also helps individuals and families that may be displaced after emergencies hit. Unfortunately, we see a good amount of families displaced after residential fires, but donations to this charity help those families in need.

As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity



If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts