Controversial Brandon Avenue apartment project returns to Roanoke City Council

New push for Brandon Ave apartments in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A plan to make more than 50 apartments along Brandon Avenue stirred up some controversy four years ago.

Roanoke City Council ended up striking it down, but the project is now back.

There is a new rezoning application for 54 apartments and an extra 15 townhomes near Brandon Avenue.

Four years ago, a similar plan was struck down by city council after numerous complaints from neighbors.

There are concerns about density, safety of the Murray Run waterway and road traffic near the area.

The city’s planning department reviewed the plan and asked the developers for more information on how they will address these worries.

Ad

The application will be reviewed again on October 11.