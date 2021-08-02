Family displaced after Roanoke County house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One family is out of a home after a house fire in Roanoke County on Sunday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Authorities said the fire happened around 9 p.m. in the 6600 block of Old Mill Road in Back Creek.

When crews first arrived, they said they found light smoke coming from the front door of the home.

One man was home with his dog, and authorities said both were able to evacuate safely.

Officials said a family of four was displaced by the fire and they are staying with relatives.

According to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen. Damages are estimated at around $7,000.