Ferrum College requiring face masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, starting Aug. 9

FERRUM, Va. – Just days away from the start of its fall semester, Ferrum College has announced that it will require students, employees and visitors to wear face masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Starting Monday, Aug. 9, the university will require everyone to wear face masks indoors. Masks will also be mandatory outdoors when individuals are unable to social distance, University President David L. Johns said in a release.
While vaccination isn’t required by Ferrum College at this time, the university strongly encourages it. The campus is slated to hold a vaccination clinic soon, but you can also find a clinic near you here.
You can read the university president’s full statement here:
Panther Family:
I hope you are as excited as I am for a new year of connection, growth, and community. There are great opportunities for us in the months ahead, and I am eager to get underway.
As we navigate through this pandemic, it's more important than ever that we work together to follow the guidelines I am sharing with you today. Many of these guidelines are familiar to us by now, and exercising them together with civility and grace will benefit us all as we continue to live with our new normal.
We are stronger together.
We are ready to welcome the entire Ferrum College family back to campus for the 2021-22 academic year–students, faculty, and staff. We’ll have some challenges along with our opportunities, to be sure, but as we have seen time and again, when we work together as one, we triumph as one.
Last year, our hard work and determination paid off. Together, we kept each other safe and healthy, and we upheld our motto: not self, but others. I am proud of how well we did last year, and while the world is making progress, we are not wholly through this pandemic. I wish we were, but we are not. Thus, we will need to continue caring for each other, so we can continue spending time together.
EFFECTIVE MONDAY, AUGUST 9 2021
I want to thank you all in advance for your help with these guidelines.
We all want to return to normal as quickly as possible, and we are nearly there — in person classes, athletics, campus events and activities; it is awesome to be back together! Let’s work together to squash this virus and maintain a campus environment that is safe and healthy for the entire Panther family. I strongly encourage all faculty, staff, and students to be vaccinated to help us avoid additional restrictions. We are always stronger together, and I am looking forward to a dynamic and rewarding academic year.
Sincerely,
David L. Johns, Ph.D.
President