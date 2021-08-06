Ferrum College requiring face masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, starting Aug. 9

FERRUM, Va. – Just days away from the start of its fall semester, Ferrum College has announced that it will require students, employees and visitors to wear face masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Starting Monday, Aug. 9, the university will require everyone to wear face masks indoors. Masks will also be mandatory outdoors when individuals are unable to social distance, University President David L. Johns said in a release.

While vaccination isn’t required by Ferrum College at this time, the university strongly encourages it. The campus is slated to hold a vaccination clinic soon, but you can also find a clinic near you here.

You can read the university president’s full statement here: