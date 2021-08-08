Officer shoots non-compliant man who held woman at knife-point in Christiansburg, investigators say

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A woman is in the hospital after a man held her at knifepoint on Saturday night, according to the Christiansburg Police Department.

At about 10:57 p.m., members of the Christiansburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 500 block of Gold Drive in Christiansburg for the report of a domestic dispute.

Authorities say when they arrived at the scene, they found a man holding a woman at knifepoint. Officers tried to negotiate with him; however, he didn’t listen and began cutting the woman, authorities report.

Due to this, the police officer fired his gun and shot the man. Following this, the woman was transported to Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital with serious injuries from the knife attack.

Additionally, the man was airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for injuries he got during the shooting

We were told that the Virginia State Police were contacted to conduct the criminal investigation into both the domestic incident and the law enforcement use of force. That investigation remains ongoing.

Any further inquiries should be directed to the Virginia State Police.