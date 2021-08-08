Superheroes and supervillains unite at Big Lick Comic-Con at Roanoke’s Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – From zombies to superheroes, thousands of people dressed up for the Big Lick Comic-Con on Sunday.

Shuffling to Roanoke’s Berglund Center one by one, people of all ages waited in the long line to step into a new universe.

Dressed as Soul Eater Evans, both Jake Foley and Brandon Motter welcomed each other with open arms.

“Seeing someone dressed as the same thing you are dressed as it just screams, ‘Hey you know what I like,’” Motter said. “And, it just brings us together, and this bond right here, it’s just bigger for us.”

Skyeewalker dressed as Maka Albarn for her fourth Big Lick Comic-Con attendance and said every time she comes, she feels right at home.

“It’s just a hotspot for every kind of person,” she said. “No matter what you are into, you are welcomed here.”

A big moment for three-year-old Keegan too as he met the mirror image of his favorite superhero, the Flash.

As fanatics thumbed through the pile of comic books, others could not miss the opportunity to get a photo with some of the movie celebrities. Big Lick Entertainment Owner JD Sutphin said the event gives celebrities the chance to learn about Roanoke.

“The best thing was not only seeing them meet folks, but being able to see them actually drive around town and see some of the cool things we have to offer and just see how cool Roanoke is,” Sutphin said.

Traveling from Lynchburg, a group of ghostbusters said having the event in Roanoke saves them a lot of cash.

“For a few moments, you can put your passion and love into something you always wanted to build,” Alan Provo said. “And, we were finally able to get together and do it.”