Craig County man arrested, charged with murdering someone at his home

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another in jail after a shooting early Friday morning in Craig County, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 3 a.m. Friday, Jerimiah Bradshaw shot Christopher Broughman at Bradshaw’s home in the 9600 block of Barbours Creek Road, about 20 minutes north of New Castle, amidst a confrontation, according to Virginia State Police.

The 28-year-old Broughman, who lived in Alleghany County, near Covington, died at the scene and his remains have been taken to the medical examiner’s office for examination and autopsy.

Bradshaw, 29, was taken into custody later that same morning and now faces a charge of second-degree murder and a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

State police said they recovered the revolver used in the shooting.

A woman was also inside Bradshaw’s residence during the shooting; however, police said she was not hurt.

The incident remains under investigation at this time as Bradshaw is now being held at the Botetourt County Jail.