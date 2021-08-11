Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Virginia DMV to offer new vehicle titling drop-off service

This new service starts Monday, Aug. 16

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia, DMV
Virginia DMV office in Roanoke, Virginia
Virginia DMV office in Roanoke, Virginia (WSLS 10)

Have you purchased a vehicle recently and need to apply for a Virginia title? The Virginia DMV is hoping to make people’s lives easier with this new option.

Instead of scheduling an appointment to apply for a Virginia title, the DMV is allowing people to simply drop off their applications to any customer service center for processing.

This new service starts Monday, Aug. 16.

Customers can bring a completed application and supporting documents needed to a DMV office without an appointment where staff will review and make sure all elements needed for processing are there.

If you need to apply for a Virginia title, you can also do it by mail or by appointment.

However, officials hope this new option will free up appointment opportunities for anyone who needs in-person service.

Click here for more information.

