What to remember when flying with firearms

Things to remember when flying with firearms

ROANOKE, Va. – More people are taking to the skies, and more guns are being confiscated.

It’s happened two times recently at the Roanoke airport.

In both cases, TSA caught passengers with a loaded gun inside their carry-on.

You can only travel with unloaded firearms if it’s in checked baggage.

Staff at Safeside Tactical say you should also prepare before you board.

“If you’re gonna travel with a firearm, definitely make sure you read TSA guidance, check with airlines first, as things change with COVID other reasons, there may be new guidance coming down from the FAA or the airlines,” said Matthew Jones, manager at Safeside Tactical.

Ad

TSA said guns must be packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the check-in counter.