Ballad Health to suspend elective overnight surgeries starting Monday

As COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases rise in the area, Ballad Health has announced that it will be postponing all elective overnight surgeries starting Monday, Aug. 16.

According to the hospital group, hospitalizations have increased 650% since July 4, with nearly 95% of those hospitalizations being those who are unvaccinated.

In our area, Ballad Health has offices in Wytheville and Rural Retreat.

Ballad Health also reports that there are currently three pediatric patients hospitalized within its hospital system.