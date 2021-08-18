Mostly Cloudy icon
Vehicle crash causing delays on I-581 N between Colonial Avenue and Franklin Road

The two far-right lanes are expected to be shut down for about an hour

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

A vehicle crash on I-581 is causing delays.
ROANOKE, Va. – A vehicle crash on I-581 between Colonial Avenue and Franklin Road has shut down the two far-right lanes, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities say the lanes are slated to be shut down for about an hour.

The Hazardous Materials Team has been dispatched to the scene to help with cleanup and offloading of a leak coming from a tractor-trailer involved in the incident. There was a red sedan and a Love’s fuel tanker involved in the crash.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

