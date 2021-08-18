Virginia First Lady visits Pulaski County cultural center to honor African American history

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam visited Calfee Community and Cultural Center in Pulaski County Wednesday.

She stopped by the center on her back-to-school tour. Northam said she wanted to honor the work happening there and the African American history rooted in the building.

The center used to be a school for African American children during segregation.

Northam said it’s important those stories are not lost.

“When we talk about wanting to tell a fuller story of who we are here in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Stories like this can’t be lost. We really want to make sure there are so many connections to who we are today from the alumni of this building so many years ago that we don’t want to lose those stories or the important history,” said Northam.

The center now provides early childhood education opportunities in the area.