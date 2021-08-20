As COVID-19 cases rise, leaders stand by decision to require masks in Virginia schools

ROANOKE, Va. – As more students head back to the classroom, the state’s top health leader is standing by his decision to require masks in schools.

Keeping children safe in schools is a top priority for Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver.

“Definitely have been seeing an uptick in the number of cases among children,” Oliver said.

This is why just over a week ago he issued an emergency order requiring all students and teachers in schools to be masked this school year.

“We want to ensure that we have in-person education this year and in order to do that we have to ensure that the school environment is a safe one,” Oliver said.

But despite that decision, schools across our region continue to see cases and quarantines.

“COVID is spreading among students and teachers now that everyone’s back in,” Martinsville Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley said.

Martinsville City Schools is one of the many divisions in our region working around the clock to reduce the spread of the virus.

Ad

Its superintendent says following orders from the department of health is crucial at a time like this.

“As you can see, all across the country, students are getting sick, teachers are getting sick so we’re taking every precaution that we can,” Talley said.

As for the school systems claiming masking is still optional, Oliver wants to remind them that his order is the law.

“The enforcement issues are a really important one. We think that the majority of school boards and school administrations are in fact, enforcing this mandate and we commend them for that. For those that aren’t, we just want to remind them that I have issued a public health emergency,” Oliver said.

Oliver did not specify what happens to school divisions that do not follow the health order.