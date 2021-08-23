Carroll County Board of Supervisors table talks to help fund converting schools’ bathrooms to ‘single-use’

Traditional bathrooms may be no more in Carroll County schools

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent spoke before the county’s Board of Supervisors to request financial assistance for a multi-million dollar project; however, the Board decided to table to the discussion for now.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette and his team have proposed converting “traditional” bathrooms to “single-use” bathrooms at the county’s middle and high school.

Meaning, the traditional “boys and girls” restrooms would be renovated into single-use facilities, allowing only one person in a restroom at a time.

The proposal was made in response to the Virginia Department of Education’s requirement to establish inclusive policies regarding student’s gender identity.

The $2.1 million project is a tall order for the school system, which is why it was requesting help.

“We’re going to move forward with it anyway. Whether we have to fund it ourselves or whatever, we’re going to move forward with the solution,” Burnette told 10 News on Monday.

The Superintendent is hopeful the Board will help fund it once the discussion is resumed.

It will be at least another two months before renovations would begin.