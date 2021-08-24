Chili’s and Popeyes are coming to Tanglewood Mall

Chili’s and Popeyes are coming to Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Fans of Chili’s rejoice!

Your long-awaited dreams are about to come true as Roanoke County announced Tuesday that a Chili’s is going to be built on Tanglewood Mall property.

Also coming to the mall area is a Popeyes.

The new buildings will be near the Staples and T.J. Maxx area of Tanglewood Mall.

“Bringing Chili’s to the Roanoke market fulfills a long-desired community interest in attracting this restaurant to the Tanglewood footprint,” said Jill Loope, Director of Economic Development. “The addition of Popeyes also adds to the diversity of dining experiences, that includes a total of seven new restaurant announcements during the past year. We remain optimistic about future business opportunities and continued growth along the 419 corridor.”

The announcement did not include an estimated opening date for either restaurant.

These two restaurants join many recent restaurant announcements to the property.

In February, we learned that Chipotle, Panda Express, Jersey Mike’s and Blaze Pizza will be opening in 2022.

New businesses headed to Tanglewood area

A month later, we learned that Chicken Salad Chick will also be opening at Tanglewood.