Lynchburg 10-year-old girl surprised with brand-new bike after hers was stolen

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One stranger’s random act of kindness is going a long way for a Lynchburg family.

Aaliyah Wilson is like a lot of 10-year-olds in that she looks forward to coming home each day to ride her bike.

“She’s very active,” said her mom, Kena Wilson. “She’s had her bike for about two years or so. She loved riding it.”

Kena said while they normally keep the bike inside, after a busy day, Aaliyah left it on the porch and it was gone the next morning.

“It’s very quiet,” Kena said. “That’s why I was surprised about the whole bike being taken away.”

In hopes of getting her daughter’s bike back, she turned to Facebook.

Kena said she was shocked by the community’s response and even more shocked at what she woke up to find almost a month later.

“I looked outside and there was a bike,” Kena said. “There was a note that said, ‘To the young lady whose bike was stolen, we’re sorry that it happened. Here’s another one for you.’”

A purple bike, which is Aaliyah’s new favorite color, a helmet and a cable lock. A small gesture that meant everything to a 10-year-old girl and the mom who gets to see the smile on her face every time she rides.

“Thank you so much,” said Aaliyah. “That was really thoughtful of you. I’m really excited to ride this new bike.”