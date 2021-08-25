Lynchburg Police’s citizen academy gives an inside look at the department

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police are inviting citizens to get an inside look at the department. The Citizen’s Police Academy is back, after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Starting this week, classes will be held at the Criminal Justice Academy every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Citizens will get a chance to learn about the department’s operations, as well as go through some of the officers’ training programs.

“It helps you understand things and get a better perspective on why officers are doing what they’re doing,” Crime Prevention Specialist Cindy Kozerow says. “I also think it increases awareness of just how dangerous their job is and what they’re sacrificing everyday just to keep our citizens safe.”

Police say about 20 people have signed up for the class. They aren’t accepting anymore citizens, since they have to run background checks prior to the academy.