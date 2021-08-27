95-year-old man dies in Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A 95-year-old man died in a crash in Wythe County that happened on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the single-vehicle accident happened around 10:15 a.m. on Route 21, less than a mile south of Crockett Road.

A 2009 Chevy Impala was going north on Route 21 when police said it ran off the right side of the road, hit a fence and spun back into the road.

Officers said the driver, 56-year-old Johnny Guynes of Independence, was airlifted to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment. A passenger, 95-year-old Ronald Wayne who was also from Independence, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

According to police, two women were also airlifted for treatment and everyone inside the car was wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.