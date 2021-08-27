Blacksburg community fridge aims to tackle hunger

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Under an awning outside in downtown Blacksburg lies a refrigerator that aims to feed anyone in need.

Southpaw Café and Community Center installed a community fridge more than a month ago to keep tummies full.

Every week the fridge is refilled with a range of items like cartons of eggs, dozens of packaged cook meals and bags of fresh produce grown in a community garden in Elliston.

Businesses, non-profits and everyday citizens can donate meals to help people who may still be feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you are thinking about donating to the fridge shop for it the way that you would do it for yourself,” NRV Mutual Aid Director Gretchen Dee said. “Think about whatever food you would want to eat in your fridge and put that in there.”

The fridge will move two blocks down from Draper Road to be installed at Southpaw Café's new location.

They also plan to add fridges in Radford, Christiansburg, Newport News and Giles County.

You can find updates about the community fridge through the Facebook page.